TVS X premium electric scooter launched in India at Rs 250,000

TVS Motor has introduced a new premium electric scooter called TVS X with advanced design and features. It is priced at Rs 250,000.

Photo: TVS Motor

TVS Motor has introduced a new premium electric scooter called TVS X in India. The new flagship e-scooter is priced at Rs 250,000, ex-showroom. The scooter is available without any subsidies. The latest TVS electric scooter comes packed with advanced features and a sporty stylish design. The scooter has been designed to attract the Gen-Z customers.

The TVS X premium electric scooter will arrive first in Bengaluru in November 2023. The company aims to release the e-scooter to at least 15 other cities by the end of FY2024.

TVS X design, features

The all-new TVS X is based on TVS’ ‘form-follows-function’ design approach. The TVS X does not follow the traditional style of the scooter. It does not have a footboard at the front or bulky side panels. The scooter features hybrid aluminium and high-precision casting at the front frame and a monocast subframe made up of aluminium at the rear.

The motor and controller are placed right behind the battery pack. It offers a smooth riding experience with a 50:50 weight balance.

It is offered with an 11kW peak power motor that draws power from a 4.4kWh battery pack with a range of up to 140km with a single rider. The scooter is said to have a claimed top speed of 105kph. It can reach from 0-20kph in just 2.6 seconds. The company claimed that the battery can be charged to 50 percent in 50 minutes with fast charging.

The TVS X gets a twin-shock-absorber setup at the front and an offset rear monoshock. The scooter runs on 12-inch, silica-compound-based tyres.

The other features of the TVS X include an all-LED lighting setup with 26 customisable LEDs in its headlight, a 10.2-inch TFT fully digital instrument cluster that can be tilt-adjusted for its viewing angle. The cluster is an extension of TVS’ X Connect OS and now runs the NavPro UI. It has an offline navigation ability which works with the in-built map from Here Maps. The X welcomes the rider with a signature theme play of its lights and sounds.

