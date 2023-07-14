This Tata Nano Reborn Concept is something that we would like to be true

The Tata Nano was quite close to Ratan Tata’s heart and he wanted it to be a household car. However, lower sales of the car forced Tata Motors to stop manufacturing the entry-level hatchback. Even though the car has been discontinued for some years right now, there are rumours of the car being relaunched in an electric hatchback in the near future. Recently SRK Designs rendered the Tata Nano Reborn Concept and we do want the design to be adopted by Tata Motors if it brings back the car model.

In the YouTube video that was uploaded by SRK Designs we can see the Tata Nano in a brand new avatar and the design is expected to revolutionise urban transport. Rather than being an ICE hatchback, the new Nano will be an electric variant. The concept takes affordability and sustainability into consideration by putting together a cutting-edge, cost-effective platform that runs on electricity. The Tata Nano Reborn Concept is made keeping in mind about the city dwellers which does cost low and offers urban mobility.

Given the fact that the electric car scenario in India is on an increasing trend, the Nano EV is something that can be quite good for urban car users. The EV will not only be easy on the pocket but also easy to park.

If the Nano EV launches in India, it will get major upgrades (apart from the battery and motor). The new Nano might get a new platform along with upgraded cabin features (as compared to the ICE version). The motor offered on the car will be smaller than the other Tata EV cars. The range of the car might be around 200 km. If launched in India, the Nano EV will compete with the likes of MG Comet EV.

For those who are unknown, the Tata Nano was launched with a price tag of Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom) in 2008. However, the car was discontinued in 2018 due to low sales. It is important to mention that the Nano has been a part of many households in India and the owners take pride in having one.