Tata Punch CNG variant launched in India, Prices start at Rs 7.10 lakh

Tata Motors has introduced the Punch CNG in India at a starting price of Rs 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Punch CNG is available in three trims- Pure, Adventure as well as Accomplished. However, there is no CNG kit offer on the top-spec Creative trim. The Punch is the fourth model offered by Tata Motors to get the CNG-kit.

The Punch CNG is offered with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that is also present on the petrol-powered Punch. The engine produces 86bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. On the CNG mode it offers 73.4hp power and 103Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The Punch CNG will be equipped with the brand’s new twin-cylinder CNG kit technology, which is equipped with two 30 litres tanks placed underneath the boot, thus freeing up more boot space. Like other CNG models of Tata, Punch can also is started directly in CNG mode.

There is also important safety features in the Tata Punch CNG that is quite useful. The car gets a leak detection feature and the company uses high-quality stainless steel and corrosion-resistant material-on board. There is also a presence of microswitch that does not let the car start if the fuel lid is open.

In terms of cosmetics, there is no change in the Punch as the SUV only gets a iCNG badging. There is also a CNG button in the cabin that is used to switch fuel supply from CNG to petrol or vice-versa. A CNG gauge is also seen on the instrument cluster.

Cabin features on the top-spec Punch CNG include 7.0-inch touchscreen, digital driver display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 16-inch alloy wheels, engine start/stop button, automatic climate control, automatic projector headlamps, sunroof, height adjustable driver seat and much more.

Price and Trims