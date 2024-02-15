Tata Nexon receives 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP under new protocol

The Tata Nexon has once again stood up to its safety standard by securing a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP under the new protocol that has more stringent norms. Tata Nexon already received a 5-star rating from Global NCAP in 2018.

New Tata Nexon Global NCAP rating

The Nexon ICE version manufactured after August 8, 2023, are eligible for the 5-star GNCAP rating. According to Global NCAP, the Tata Nexon has received 32.22 points (out of a max of 34) for adult occupancy protection (AOP), and 44.52 (out of 49) for child occupancy protection (COP).

The car has secured the second-highest score ever for adult and child occupant safety in its ‘Safer Cars For India’ campaign. This campaign has been ongoing for the last 10 years.

Global NCAP stated that the Nexon offered appropriate safety in the front impact, side impact and side pole impact tests. However, it did not provide adequate protection for the chest area in the side pole test.

With a 5-star rating, the Nexon has a much better score in child occupancy safety than its predecessor, which received 3 stars for COP in 2018. For both the 3-year-old and 18-month-old dummies, the Nexon was said to provide almost full protection in the front impact tests, and offer full side impact protection.

Tata Motors had sent the September 2023 launched Nexon facelift, along with the Harrier and Safari facelifts for testing in the road safety organisation. After the Global NCAP, the company is planning to test the vehicle under the BNCAP. Tata Harrier and Safari has already gone through the BNCAP testing and secured 5-star ratings in those crash tests.

The company is also considering testing the Nexon EV soon.