Renault Discount November 2022: Check offers on various car models

French automaker Renault is offering great discounts on its popular car models in India this November. Buyers can get discounts up to Rs 35,000 on its popular car models if they make a purchase this month. The car models which get discounts this month are Kwid, Kiger and Triber.

Renault car discounts have been mentioned below in detail.

Renault Triber

This MPV gets a total discount of up to Rs 35,000 on the entire deal. The 7-seater car gets cash discounts of Rs 10,000 and corporate discounts of Rs 10,000. Other discounts on the car include an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000.

The price of Renault Triber starts at Rs 5.92 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.51 lakh. The Triber gets a 1-litre petrol engine which produces a power of 72PS and 96Nm of torque. Users get an option for 5-speed manual transmission or an optional 5-speed AMT.

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger subcompact SUV gets an overall benefit of Rs 30,000. Users get a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and corporate discount of Rs 10,000. The exchange bonus on the car is Rs 10,000.

The price of Renault Kiger starts at Rs 5.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 10.62 lakh. The Triber gets a 1-litre petrol engine or a 1-litre turbo petrol engine. The 1-litre petrol engine produces a power of 72PS and 96Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1-litre turbo petrol engine produces 100PS maximum power and a peak torque of 160Nm. Users get an option for 5-speed manual transmission and AMT (1-litre petrol engine) or an optional 5-speed CVT (1-litre turbo petrol engine).

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid gets a discount of up to Rs 30,000. The car gets cash benefit of Rs 10,000, exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000 and additional corporate discount of Rs 10,000 during November 2022.

The Renault Kwid gets a 0.8-litre petrol engine and a 1-litre petrol engine. The 0.8-litre engine produces a 54PS maximum power along with 72Nm maximum torque. On the other hand, the 1-litre variant offers 68PS maximum power along with 91Nm maximum torque. The ex-showroom prices of the Renault Kwid starts at Rs 4.64 lakh and goes up to Rs 5.99 lakh.

Note: The prices of the cars mentioned in the article are that of ex-showroom New Delhi. Kindly contact your nearest car dealer to know the exact prices in your region.