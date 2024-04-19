Nissan Magnite gets a recall from the company in India, Know what’s the reason

The Nissan Magnite gets a recall from the company for the Indian market. The Magnite SUV is getting recalled due to issues associated with door handle sensors. The company is recalling the cars that were built between November 2020 and December 2023. However, the company has not shared the exact number of units that have been affected by this issue.

According to the reports, the recall has been made for the base and mid variants (i.e. XE and mid XL). Everything is allright with the other variants. Nissan has specified that the safety of the users does not get affected due to this issue and they can continue using their vehicles without any problem. A sensor will be installed in the car for the issue and that too without any charges, mentioned the company. The company will be notifying its users about the issue and after that the users are expected to visit their nearest Nissan dealer.

The Nissan Magnite is the only car sold by the company in India and it is be launched in a facelifted avatar. The Nissan Magnite Facelift offers some new features that include 6 airbags, electric sunroof and much more.

Speaking about the facelift of the Magnite, we will get some cosmetic revisions on the exterior of the vehicle. There are some minor changes when it comes to front profile, updated bumpers, refreshed alloy wheels and much more. In the interior, the Magnite Facelift gets a new layout for the dashboard, fresh upholstery and some additional features.

When it comes to the engine, the Magnite Facelift is expected to be powered by 1.0-litre NA petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines that are paired with same gearbox options. A price hike is expected on the Nissan Magnite Facelift.