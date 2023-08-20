Mercedes-Benz unveils next-gen AMG GT coupe

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the second-generation AMG GT coupe at the 2023 Monterey Car Week in California. The new second-generation AMG GT coupe has been updated with a 2+2 seat configuration while maintaining the sporty feel of the line. The price of the new AMG GT has not been revealed yet.

As per reports, it is being built at the Mercedes-Benz factory in Bremen, Germany. It will rival the likes of Aston Martin Vantage and the Porsche 911.

Powertrain, variants, speed

The 2024 AMG GT coupe is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine. It comes in two variants, one with a 577-horsepower AMG GT 63 and another one that is powered by a 469-horsepower AMG GT 55. The GT 63 is claimed to hit 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 315kph, while the less powerful GT 55 hits those numbers in 3.8 seconds with a 295kph top speed.

The suspension duties are carried out by new aluminium double-wishbone AMG Active Ride Control suspension. The new suspension system uses constantly variable electronic damping, steel coil springs and active roll stabilisation with hydraulic elements to suppress body roll.

Buyers can order an optional lift system offering an added 30mm of ground clearance.

The new AMG GT now comes with a fully-variable four-wheel-drive system as standard for the first time.

Among the aerodynamic developments is a so-called “active air control system” within the grille to alter the flow of air to the engine bay, a carbonfibre element within the underbody which lowers by 40mm to create a wind-cheating Venturi effect and a retractable rear spoiler that automatically deploys at 80kph and offers up to five different wing angle positions.

Design

It sports a similar style as the first-generation model, with a traditional cab-back profile dictated by a long bonnet, curved roofline and angled liftback tailgate.

Interior and features

The features of the new New Mercedes-AMG GT includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and 11.9-inch portrait-oriented infotainment display along with an AMG Performance steering wheel. Both the panels get AMG-specific graphics and menus, including a standard AMG Track Pace function that allows the driver to display up to 40 different vehicle parameters, including lap and sector times, steering angle, brake pedal actuation.

The interior of the car features a sculptured front sport seats with integrated headrests. The headrest is available with optional ventilation and automatically actuated side bolsters.

It comes with a new AMG Dynamic Select Controller that offers six driving modes – Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Race – and the AMG Dynamics ESC system.

The new individual rear seats have less leg and headroom. The secon-gen AMG GT gets 321 litres of boot space without the seats folded. The seats can be folded down to get up to 675 litres of boot space.

The new Mercedes-AMG GT has a weight of 1,970kg kerb for both of its models. It measures 4,728mm in length, 1,984mm in width and 1,354mm in height. Which makes it 182mm longer, 45mm wider and 66mm higher than the first-generation GT. It also gets a longer wheelbase of 2,700mm.

The new AMG GT is expected to launch in India at a later period.