Maruti Suzuki Nexa discounts: Check attractive offers for August 2023

Maruti Suzuki Nexa is offering some attractive discounts for the period of August 2023. Users can get up to Rs 69,000 discount during this period if they buy specific Nexa models. The discount offer is valid for Ciaz, Baleno as well as Ignis. The offer includes a cash discount along with an exchange bonus and corporate benefits. The discount offer is available on Ignis, Baleno, and Ciaz.

For March 2023, the highest discount is offered on Ignis. We have mentioned the discount offers in detail below.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The sedan offered by Maruti gets a total discount of Rs 33,000. The discount offer is same for the manual as well as automatic variants. The discount offers includes Rs 25,000 exchange bonus, Rs 5000 Scrap Bonus as well as corporate discount of Rs 3000.

The sedan is powered by 1.5-litre petrol engine that generates 105hp power and is coupled with 5 speed manual or 4-speed torque converter automatic.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback gets a total discount of up to Rs 45,000. A cash discount of Rs 10,000 is available on Zeta, Alpha and CNG variants. On the other hand, the Sigma and Delta Petrol variants get Rs 20,000 cash discount. The exchange binus is up to Rs 20,000 while the scrappage bonus is Rs 5000. The premium hatchback is powered by 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 90hp power and is coupled with 5 speed manual or 5 speed AMT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The Ignis gets the highest discount among Nexa cars in August 2023. A total discount of Rs 69,000 is available for manual variants. The cash discount is up to Rs 35,000 while exchange bonus is up to Rs 25,000. The scrap discount is Rs 5000 while corporate discount is Rs 4,000.

The above mentioned offers are applicable on automatic as well as manual variants of the car.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is coupled with 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

(NB: The discount varies from one state/city to another. Kindly contact your nearest car dealer to know the exact prices and discounts.)