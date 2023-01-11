Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Grand Vitara Matte edition revealed at the Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki showcased the special Matte edition of the Brezza and Grand Vitara at the Auto Expo 2023, which has kicked off at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Matte Edition

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the best-sellers in its segment in India. With the Matte black shade, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is now available in seven colour options including Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, Brave Khakhi, and Exuberant Blue. The specification and features of the new Matte edition of the Brezza remains the same as that of earlier.

Except for the Matte texture, the design of the new edition of Brezza remains unchanged. The interior is more or less similar to the standard trims. The only difference being a new wooden pattern on the dashboard as well as a new colour for the seat upholstery.

The features of the compact SUV include a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment unit, a heads-up display, a 60-degree camera, and an ARKAMYS music system. The vehicle also has a cooled glove box, a new flat-bottom steering wheel with controls, a push start/stop button, ambient lighting, new controls for the HVAC system, and a 12V socket in the rear row.

As for the powertrain, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza Matte edition comes with a 1.5-litre K12C petrol engine producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine is paired with six-speed manual and automatic units.

Safety equipment list includes an electronic stability program, hill-hold assist, and roll-over mitigation. The top-spec variant is provided with features like six airbags and a 360-degree camera.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Matte Edition

Maruti Grand Vitara Matte Edition also has the same specifications as the standard Grand Vitara. It is powered by a 1.5 liter K15C dual jet VVT petrol engine with mild hybrid technology that out puts 102 hp power and 136.8 Nm torque. The engine gets mated to a 5 speed manual or 6 speed torque converter. The company also offers it with Toyota’s 1.5 liter TNGA petrol motor with a strong hybrid system. This motor offers 92 hp power and 122 Nm torque, mated to an electric motor offers 79 hp power and 141 Nm torque. Combined power output stands at 117 PS and torque at 141 Nm. The 177.6V lithium-ion battery pack claims an all electric range of 25 kms. It gets mated to Toyotas e-drive transmission. The mild hybrid gets front wheel drive and all wheel drive setup while the strong hybrid receives only a front wheel drive layout.

It features idle stop-start, brake energy regeneration along with torque assist during acceleration are being offered as standard across all variants.

In terms of Safety, it comes with a total of 6 airbags – front, side and curtain, hill hold assist, reverse parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, high speed alert system and a remote function for vehicle safety and security, vehicle status, etc.