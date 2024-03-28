Mahindra reveals India launch date of 5-door Thar

Mahindra has confirmed the launch date of the most-awaited five-door Thar. The Mahindra 5-door will finally debut in the country on Independence Day which is 15th August, 2024. Like last year, the automaker will make major announcements, model reveals, and launches on Independence Day.

As per earlier reports, the upcoming five-door Thar features a similar silhouette as the existing three-door version. However, it will have a longer wheelbase and have two extra doors.

The soon-to-be-launched 5-door Thar will be coming with a revised front and rear bumpers, tweaked front grille along with circular LED headlamps with DRLs, LED fog lamps. The off-roader will also feature pillar-mounted rear door handles and ride on 19-inch redesigned alloy wheels.

The other notable features of the Five-door off-roader are an electrically adjustable single-pane sunroof, front camera, and front parking sensors.

Inside the cabin, the five-door Thar will feature more updates in comparison to the current version. It will likely be equipped with a bigger infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, digital instrument cluster, new seat upholstery, a new steering wheel, a redesigned centre console, and auto-dimming IRVM.

Under the bonnet, the Thar five-door will likely continue with the same powertrain options as the three-door Thar. Transmission options too will be carried over from the current iteration. Upon its launch, the Mahindra five-door Thar will compete against the Maruti Jimny and the upcoming five-door Force Gurkha in the lifestyle off-roader segment.