Mahindra delivers 1 lakh unit of XUV700 since launch

Mahindra has announced the delivery of the 1 lakh unit of the XUV700 since it’s launch. It achieved this milestone in less than 20 months, which makes it the fastest SUV in Mahindra’s model line-up to reach this milestone.

According to the company, first 50,000 units were delivered within 12 months after it’s launch. While, the remaining 50,000 units were handed over in just eight months. This averages to deliveries of around 5,000 units every month.

Due to it’s high demand, Mahindra is now focusing on expanding its production capabilities to further reduce delivery times. The manufacturer has increased its production to 8,000 units monthly, to reduce pending order backlog. The brand has confirmed that it has 78,000 open orders for the SUV.

Meanwhile, the delivery timeline currently stretches around thirteen months, as per dealers. The waiting timeline for the top-spec AX7 and AX7 L variants of the XUV700 stretches around 11-13 months, depending on inventory. The MX and AX3 variants have a waiting period of around 6-8 months.

The Mahindra XUV700 was launched in August 2021. The SUV is available in MX and AdrenoX series. The SUV is offered in two engines options, one 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol producing 197 BHP and 380 Nm and another 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that makes 182 BHP and 420 Nm (MT) / 450 Nm (AT). Both engines come with a choice of a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

It rivals the likes of e Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Harrier, Maruti Grand Vitara, and the Kia Seltos. The SUV has a starting price of Rs 15,69,000 (Ex-showroom, New-Delhi).