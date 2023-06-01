Latest spy shots of Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 offer new details about the bike

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is currently under testing by the company and has been spotted multiple times. Recently, the motorcycle has been spotted again while testing and we could spot some features of the motorcycle that were not seen earlier. A close look at the RE Himalayan 450 shows the presence of a fully digital instrument cluster.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a circular pod which is contrastingly different than the Himalayan 411cc. The Himalayan 411cc version gets a multi-pod semi-analog design. It is expected that the new single pod design will transcend to the other models too at a later stage. The new digital instrument cluster looks similar to RE’s modern-day models but the layout gets a refreshed touch.

The circular pod is significantly large compared to the current models. In terms of details, we found out that the tachometer occupies the outer circumference of the unit while the gear position indicator is present at the center. The speedometer is located at the right of the gear position indicator. The other data could be seen at the bottom of the circular unit. The tripper navigation pod is expected to be offered as an accessory. The rotary switch on the motorcycle seems to be of a different design. The other new element that is offered in the Himalayan 450 is the tail light.

The tail lights double up as rear indicators too while the headlight is a LED unit. This will be the first time that a Royal Enfield bike gets a tail-light cum indicator.

When it comes to the gear pattern and gearbox, we will probably get a 5-speed gearbox that has the same pattern as the new generation RE motorcycles.

Recently, the company hiked the prices of its motorcycles in India. Post the May 2023 hike, RE Himalayan sells for Rs 2.28 lakh instead of Rs 2.23 lakh. A hike of Rs 5000 was observed in the prices of the bike.