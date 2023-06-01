Ola and Ather hike the prices of their scooters due to a reduction in the FAME-II subsidy

Due to the reduction in the FAME-II subsidy, various electric scooter manufacturers have increased the prices of their scooters in India. The Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro has received a price hike of Rs 15,000. On the other hand, Ather has increased the price of 450X by Rs 20,000 in India. The rise in the prices of the scooters will surely make a mark on the monthly sales.

Ola S1, S1 Pro

Even though Ola has increased the prices of Ola S1, S1 Pro in India, the prices of entry-level S1 Air remain unchanged.

Post the price hike (of Rs 15,000), Ola S1 with 3kWh battery costs Rs 1.30 lakh. Earlier the price of the scooter was Rs 1.15 lakh. We could not spot the 2kWh battery variant of the Ola S1 on its website. It used to cost Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru, including FAME-II).

After a price hike, the S1 Pro costs Rs 1.40 lakh. Earlier the price of the scooter cost Rs 1.25 lakh. However, the prices of entry-level S1 Air have not changed. The 2kWh, 3kWh and 4kWh battery variants cost Rs 84,999, Rs 99,999 and Rs 1.10 lakh.

Ather 450X

The prices of the 450X have increased by Rs 20,000 in the Indian market. The price of the premium scooter is now Rs 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi, including FAME-II subsidy).

On the other hand, the Matter Aera e-bike has received a price hike of Rs 30,000. The price hike will be implemented from June 6. The electric bike is offered in two variants i.e. 5000 and 5000+. The bike has a starting price of Rs 1,43,999 after the price benefit of Rs 30,000. Users have validity until June 5th, 2023.

Meanwhile, Hero Electric has stated that it will not be increasing the prices of its EV two-wheelers.