Kinetic E-Luna electric moped: Iconic Luna makes a comeback in Electric avatar, Price starts at Rs 69,990

Electric Vehicle manufacturer Kinetic Green has launched the electric avatar of the Luna Moped -E-Luna electric moped- at a starting price of Rs 69,990. The EV maker started the bookings for the E-Luna electric moped for a nominal token amount of Rs 500 on Republic Day and the deliveries are slated to begin from all Kinetic Green dealerships across the nation soon. According to the company, the all-new E-Luna has received up to 40,000 bookings till now.

The E-Luna is available in two variants of X1 and X2. The price of the X1 variant is set at Rs 69,990 and the X2 costs Rs 74,990. All the prices mentioned are ex-showroom.The E-Luna is offered in five colour options – Night Star Black, Mulberry Red, Pearl Yellow, Ocean Blue and Sparkling Green.

The model will be available for purchase on the company’s website, all Kinetic Green dealerships, and e-commerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Specifications and features of Kinetic E-Luna electric moped

The Kinetic E-Luna is based on a dual tubular steel chassis and has a detachable rear seat, that comes in handy when need to have more luggage carrying space. The company claim it has a payload capacity of 150 kg.

Kinetic Green offers the E-Luna in three battery options – 1.7 kWh, 2 kWh, and a 3 kWh unit. The battery units are claimed to offer a range of 110 km, 110 km, and 150 km, respectively. According to the company, the E-Luna has a running cost of 10 paise per km.

A 2.2 kW hub motor enables the electric moped to reach a claimed top speed of 50 km/h.

It is equipped with 16-inch wire-spoke wheels with a telescopic fork at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. It has three riding modes and is said to offer a top speed of 50 km/h.

The Kinetic E-Luna features a fully digital LCD instrument console with a Distance to Empty (DTE) indicator, a USB charging port, a side-stand sensor, convenient bag hooks, and a combi-braking system.

Customers will also get the option to customize the E-Luna with a variety of accessories.