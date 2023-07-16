Hero MotoCorp to Launch Two Exciting Motorcycles: Xtreme 200R Successor and Xtreme 125R

Hero MotoCorp, the leading two-wheeler manufacturer, is soon going to launch two new exciting motorcycles. The automobile company has spied on testing two highly anticipated motorcycles. The first model is a sporty 125cc commuter bike aimed to rival TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar 125.

Sporting LED lighting, split-seat design, telescopic forks, rear monoshock, and split-type alloy wheels, this Hero motorcycle offers a stylish and well-equipped package. The powerful 124.7cc engine from Glamour 125 is expected to power this new bike, delivering more than 10.72 bhp and 10.6 Nm of torque. With its impressive features, the Xtreme 125R is poised to be a strong contender in the market.

The second test mule represents the successor to the popular Xtreme 200R. This striking bike features Hero’s signature H-shaped LED DRL and LED headlamp, along with a sculpted bikini fairing. Prominent tank extensions, wider front tire, telescopic front forks, rear monoshock, and dual-channel ABS-equipped disc brakes enhance its aggressive styling.

Although specific engine details remain undisclosed, industry experts anticipate the use of the 199.6cc engine found in the Xpulse 200, potentially with a 4-valve head configuration. This upgrade is likely to boost the power and torque figures to 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm, offering a thrilling riding experience.

While the official launch dates for these motorcycles are yet to be announced, Hero MotoCorp aims to introduce them before the year-end. The company’s strategic plan to expand its lineup in the domestic market with premium motorcycles demonstrates its commitment to the growing demand for high-performance bikes.

With an extensive dealer and service network, Hero MotoCorp is well-positioned to deliver exceptional customer support for these exciting new offerings. The upcoming Xtreme 125R and the Xtreme 200R successor promise captivating designs, exhilarating performance, and an enjoyable riding experience, making them potential game-changers in the market