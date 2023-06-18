Details about India-bound Volkswagen Tayron SUV revealed

Volkswagen Tayron will be launched in India around early 2025 and the company’s officer has pointed out many details about it.

Volkswagen Tayron details
Representational Image Credit: Volkswagen

Volkswagen Tayron will be launched in India around early 2025 and the company’s officer has pointed out many details about it in the latest interaction with Autocar UK. The Volkswagen Tayron will be based on the upcoming VW Tiguan or the Skoda Kodiaq. The Tayron will be a three-row-based SUV and will be offered in petrol, diesel as well as PHEV powertrains.

Karlheinz Hell, head of engineering for Volkswagen’s mid-to-full-size models mentioned that the second generation of the Tayron will be manufactured in Germany rather than being manufactured in China (the current gen of the SUV is manufactured in China). The sale of the Tayron will be in Europe as well as in the North American markets. The Tayron can be considered as a successor to the seven-seater Tiguan AllSpace. The Tiguan AllSpace has already been discontinued from the Indian market. The Tayron will be offered in CKD units only.

The Volkswagen Tayron will be based on VW’s MQB platform which is already present on the next-gen Passat and Tiguan. The VW Tayron will be offered in 5- and 7-seater configurations. The 5 seater version of the Tayron will be offered in a coupe body style while the 7-seater will be the standard SUV.

Engine configuration

The Tayron will be offered with 2.0-litre petrol or diesel engine. It will be offered in 48-volt mild-hybrid system. It will be coupled with 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. On the other hand, there will be option for two petrol plug-in hybrids (PHEVs)- 204hp and 272hp. The electric-only mode offers a range of more than 100km and offer DC fast charging too.

It is assumed that Volkswagen will stick to the regular mild hybrid variants when it launches Tayron in India.

