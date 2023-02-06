Bugatti Chiron Profilée auctioned for a record Rs 87 crore

French luxury carmaker Bugatti has set a new record by selling its one of a kind Bugatti Chiron Profilée at RM Sotheby’s auction for $10.76 million, which is over Rs 87 crore. With this, Bugatti has set a global record of “most expensive new car ever sold at auction”,Bugatti CEO Mate Rimac.

The final price rises over $13.1 million with taxes. The auction was held on February 1.

The identity of the buyer of the car is yet to be known. We will probably not know the buyers identity. An unknown percentage of the sale goes to several charities. Mr. Rimac took the company reigns in late 2021 from Stephan Winkelman.

The Bugatti Chiron Profilée features an 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine with a total of 1,479 horsepower and 1,180 lb-ft of torque. That’s the same furnace as the Chiron Pur Sport, of which there were only 60 made.