BMW X5 facelift to launch in India on July 14; Unofficial booking opens at Rs 50,000

BMW will be launching its latest SUV BMW X5 in India on July 14 (tomorrow). The unofficial bookings of the facelift X5 have opened at Rs 50,000. The X5 facelift will be available in two models including X5 40i and the X5 30d. The facelifted BMW X5 has been already launched in the global markets. However in India it is getting launched after few months.

When it comes to updates, the BMW X5 facelift gets a fresh bumper which offers a simple design and the air intakes are oriented vertically. The headlamps are lot slimmer and the LED DRLS gets a refreshed design. The central air intake has also become wider as well as broader. However, at the rear things are just same. The tail lamps get new LED treatment. Both the variants will be offered in 21-inch alloy wheels.

When it comes to interior, the BMW X5 facelift will get a twin curved screen display. The drive selector that is present on the centre of the dashboard is offered in a glass-like toggle switch. The latest version of the iDrive system, version 8.0 is offered on the car.

In terms of powertrain, the BMW X5 facelift is offered in petrol as well as diesel options. The 3.0-litre diesel engine that is present in the X5 30d offers 286hp and 650Nm. On the other hand, X5 40i offers 381hp and 520Nm. The SUV will get 8-speed automatic gearbox that will feature xDrive four-wheel-drive system as standard. The system will also have a mild-hybrid system that will offer 48V battery. It will offer additional 12hp power and 200Nm torque.

When it comes to price, the BMW X5 facelift is expected to cost over Rs 1 crore in India.