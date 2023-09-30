2024 Toyota Hilux with new features revealed in Japan, expected be launched in India too

Toyota Hilux has quite a good reputation when it comes to lifestyle pick-up truck. The Hilux has been launched in India in the last year (2022) and is offered in multiple variants. The new version of lifestyle pickup truck has been launch in Japan. The 2024 Hilux that is launched in Japan gets some new features along with new paint scheme. The same version of the Hilux is expected to launch in India also (probably later this year).

The updated Toyota Hilux gets Panoramic View camera system as a standard for the Z trim. It will be quite helpful when it comes to parking or during off-road trails. The Z trim is the base variant in the pickup truck. There is also an updated touchscreen infotainment system that is offered with navigation and a reverse camera. We get a colour upgrade in the form of Platinum Pearl Mica.

The engine on the updated Hilux remains the same in the form of a 2.4L turbo four-cylinder engine. The power output of the engine is 150PS while the peak torque is 400Nm. When it comes to transmission, the gearbox is a six-speed automatic transmission. Four Wheel Drive (FWD) is offered as a standard on the pick-up truck. The price of the 2024 Hilux is 40,72,000 yen (Rs 22.67 lakh approx.) for the base regular variant. On the other hand, the base GR Sport trim is offered at 43,12,000 yen (Rs. 24.01 lakh).

In India, the Toyota Hilux is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that is already present in the Fortuner. The engine churns out a maximum power of 204 bhp and 420 Nm (MT) / 500 Nm (AT) of peak torque. The emission standard of the pick-up truck has been updated according to BS6 norms.