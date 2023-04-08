2023 Suzuki Hayabusa launched in India, Gets BS6 Phase 2 compliant engine

Suzuki has launched the 2023 Hayabusa in India. The iconic super sport motorcycle is now compliant with the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms and is also offered in new colour variants. However, the core of the motorcycle- remains the same as there is no change in the engine of the motorcycle. Moreover, the design of the Hayabusa also remains the same as earlier.

The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa gets new colour options in the form of Metallic Thunder Gray colour with Candy Red highlights, Vigor Blue with Pearl White and full-black paint option with grey lettering and chrome strip. The contrast colours of the motorcycle are found in headlights, side fairing vents, rear-subframe parts, seat cowl as well as tail section. Apart from the new colour options as well as the engine emission norms compliance, the motorcycle remains the same.

When it comes to the engine of the motorcycle, it is powered by the same one which was present on the earlier generation. The motorcycle continues to use a 1340cc, inline-four cylinder motor that generates 190bhp of power and 142Nm torque. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The suspension of the motorcycle as well as the braking setup remains the same as earlier.

The third generation of the Suzuki Hayabusa weighs 266 kg while the performance figures of the motorcycle have gone down as compared to the 2nd generation. The electronics upgrade was quite necessary for the superbike. Speaking about the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle, the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa costs Rs 16,90,000 (ex-showroom). The new price has been been effective from April 7 (yesterday).

