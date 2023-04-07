Toyota stops booking for these variants of Innova Hycross Hybrid in India

Toyota has stopped the booking for some variants of Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid in India. The company in its official statement has revealed that the bookings of the top variants of Innova Hycross hybrid- ZX and ZX (O) have been halted. The above-mentioned variants can no longer be booked from tomorrow (April 8).

The company has taken the decision due to supply chain challenges for the specific variants. According to multiple reports, the waiting period for Innova Hycross Hybrid is up to 26 months. On the other hand the non-hybrid variants have a waiting period of 6-7 months. The company has also clarified that they are trying their best to resume the booking of the said variants at the earliest.

Toyota Innova Hycross is available in 2.0-litre petrol engine as well as 2.0-litre petrol engine with hybrid motor. The 2.0-litre (1987cc) petrol engine gets a CVT gearbox and produces 172 bhp of maximum power along with 205Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the petrol-hybrid motor offers 152bhp of maximum power and peak torque of 187Nm. The combined output of the petrol-hybrid engine is 184hp. The hybrid powertrain gets an e-CVT transmission and gets Toyota’s fifth-gen strong hybrid tech.

The Hycross Hybrid offers fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl, claims Toyota.The strong hybrid variant of Toyota Innova Hycross is offered in VX, ZX and ZX (O) trims. On the other hand, the non-hybrid variant is offered in G and GX trims only.

The Interior of the Toyota Hycross offers a multi-layered dashboard, 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, JBL music system, multi-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, digital controls for AC, captain seats for second row, panoramic sunroof, Hill hold/descent control etc.

When it comes to the safety of the vehicle, it is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, six airbags, electronic parking brake and much more.