2023 Kia Seltos Facelift gets a waiting period of up to 15 weeks, Check the time period of variants

The SUV was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh and the top model costs around Rs 19.99 lakh.

Kia Seltos Facelift waiting period
Photo: Kia

There has a bunch of changes on the SUV and the company has also added a new 1.5L turbo engine in the lineup.

The waiting period of 2023 Kia Seltos starts from 4-5 weeks and goes up to 14-15 weeks. We have mentioned the time period for below for the variants below.

HTE 1.5L P MT 4-5 Weeks
HTK 1.5L P MT 4-5 Weeks
HTK Plus 1.5L P MT 4-5 Weeks
HTK 1.5L P MT 4-5 Weeks
HTK Plus 1.5L P CVT 8-9 Weeks
HTK Plus 1.5L T iMT 8-9 Weeks
HTX Plus 1.5L T iMT 8-9 Weeks
HTX Plus 1.5L T DCT 8-9 Weeks
GTX Plus 1.5L T DCT 14-15 Weeks
X-Line 1.5L T DCT 14-15 Weeks
HTE iMT 8-9 Weeks
HTK iMT 8-9 Weeks
HTK Plus iMT 8-9 Weeks
HTX iMT 8-9 Weeks
HTX AT 8-9 Weeks
HTX Plus iMT 8-9 Weeks
GTX Plus AT 14-15 Weeks
X-Line AT 14-15 Weeks

 

The facelifted Seltos is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 115hp, 144Nm, which is paired with a 6-speed manual or a CVT. It also comes in a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine producing a 116hp, 250Nm, couple with a 6-speed iMT and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Kia has reintroduced the turbo-petrol engine, which was discontinued in March 2023 as it did not meet BS6 Phase 2 emissions norms. The new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine makes 160hp and 253Nm of torque, which is 20hp and 11Nm more than the previous turbo-petrol engine. The new engine is linked to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

NB: All prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom, India prices.

