2023 Kia Seltos Facelift gets a waiting period of up to 15 weeks, Check the time period of variants

Kia Seltos Facelift has been launched recently in India and the waiting period for the SUV has gone up to 15 weeks. The SUV was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh and the top model costs around Rs 19.99 lakh. There has a bunch of changes on the SUV and the company has also added a new 1.5L turbo engine in the lineup.

The waiting period of 2023 Kia Seltos starts from 4-5 weeks and goes up to 14-15 weeks. We have mentioned the time period for below for the variants below.

HTE 1.5L P MT 4-5 Weeks HTK 1.5L P MT 4-5 Weeks HTK Plus 1.5L P MT 4-5 Weeks HTK 1.5L P MT 4-5 Weeks HTK Plus 1.5L P CVT 8-9 Weeks HTK Plus 1.5L T iMT 8-9 Weeks HTX Plus 1.5L T iMT 8-9 Weeks HTX Plus 1.5L T DCT 8-9 Weeks GTX Plus 1.5L T DCT 14-15 Weeks X-Line 1.5L T DCT 14-15 Weeks HTE iMT 8-9 Weeks HTK iMT 8-9 Weeks HTK Plus iMT 8-9 Weeks HTX iMT 8-9 Weeks HTX AT 8-9 Weeks HTX Plus iMT 8-9 Weeks GTX Plus AT 14-15 Weeks X-Line AT 14-15 Weeks

The facelifted Seltos is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 115hp, 144Nm, which is paired with a 6-speed manual or a CVT. It also comes in a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine producing a 116hp, 250Nm, couple with a 6-speed iMT and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Kia has reintroduced the turbo-petrol engine, which was discontinued in March 2023 as it did not meet BS6 Phase 2 emissions norms. The new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine makes 160hp and 253Nm of torque, which is 20hp and 11Nm more than the previous turbo-petrol engine. The new engine is linked to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

NB: All prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom, India prices.