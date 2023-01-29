2023 BMW X1 launched in India, Price starts at Rs. 45.90 lakh

BMW has launched the new BMW X1 SUV in India on Saturday. The BMW X1 SUV is available in two variants-Petrol and Diesel. The price 0f the new X1 SUV starts from Rs 45.90 lakh for the petrol variant and the price for the diesel starts from Rs 47.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The deliveries for the diesel X1 will start in March and the deliveries for the petrol variant will start in June 2023. The bookings for the SUV has already started. The booking of the car is open and customers can book it by visiting the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest dealership.

2023 BMW X1 SUV features

BMW calls the new X1 an SAV (Sports activity vehicle). In terms of dimension, the new X1 is larger than its predecessor. It is 53mm longer, 24mm wider, 44mm taller and the wheelbase has gone up by 22mm.

The new BMW X1 features a larger front grille with sleek LED headlamps and runs on 18-inch alloy wheels. It sports a sleek look with all LED taillamps with sculpted rear bumper and silver inserts.

Inside, the X1 comes with a refreshed dashboard design that includes a 10.70-inch curved display for infotainment and 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. It houses a floating instrument console that has a gear selector and buttons for various controls. The X1 also gets a 12-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and connected car tech.

2023 BMW X1 SUV Powertrain

The 2023 BMW X1 will be available in a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that puts out 136hp and 230Nm of torque. The other is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel unit that offers 150 bhp of power and 360Nm of torque. Both engines are paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The automobile manufacturer claims that the petrol variant of the new X1 can reach from 0-100kph in 9.2sec and the diesel can do in 8.9sec.

The new X1 will compete with the likes of Audi Q3, Mercedes Benz GLA and Volvo XC40.