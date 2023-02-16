Maha Shivratri 2023: Lord Shiva has special blessings for THESE Zodiac signs

Maha Shivratri is the best time for all Lord Shiva devotees to gather around to honour the god in a grand way. This annual festival is celebrated in a grandiose way over the nation with all religious traditions. Maha Shivratri, literally translates as ‘the great night of Shiva’ and according to legend, it is on this night that Lord Shiva performed his heavenly dance–tandav. This year, the religious festival falls on February 18.

Meanwhile, the astrological configurations on this day show that even though Lord Shiva does not disappoint any of his devotees, six among all zodiac signs will have his special blessings.

Aries

The natives of Aries are in luck as the pious festival of Maha Shivratri brings them a blast of luck. You are likely to receive Lord Shiva’s grace in your income as you may observe a raise. For those seeking a job in writing, your dream will come true.

Taurus

The natives of Taurus will enjoy the ultimate blessings of Lord Shiva. Those who have been long waiting for promotion will get it during this time. Apart from that, your stalled work will be get done during this pious time. Working people of this zodiac will get the complete support of their seniors at their respective workplaces. Buying a property or a vehicle could be possible for you.

Gemini

Geminis, you are blessed as Lord Shiva is happy to grace you with good health. Hence, those of you who have been suffering from major health issues will also get some relief from it. In terms of career, you will progress wonderfully, and your family atmosphere will bloom as well.

Libra

This Maha Shivratri the lord blesses you with good fortune, and you will see an increase in income. Your health will improve and people holding business- the time is highly favourable for you. Financial gains will be there for you as well!

Sagittarius

For Sagittarius natives, this fast of Maha Shivratri will be like a boon. All your desires will be fulfilled. In terms of your career, you will meet some special people, and through them, your career will achieve new heights. The hard-working Sagittarius natives will receive acknowledgment and appreciation for their work!

Aquarius

This Maha Shivratri, a golden period will come for you Aquarius. The natives of this zodiac sign will receive success in whatever work they chose to commence. There are chances of sudden financial gains as well. Working Aquarius will come across new opportunities and you could be beneficial from them.