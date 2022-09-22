Horoscope for September 23, 2022: Virgo, Aquarius Check Your Predictions

Let us know our horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for us. Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Virgo, Scorpio, and other zodiac signs for September 23.

This is your forecast for September 23.

Aries

Your desire to meet your love partner might get interrupted by circumstances that are beyond your control. Work or family obligations could interfere. If it makes your partner a little upset and they have to ask you repeatedly to make time for them, don’t get upset and start blaming them. Fighting will make things worse only. Plan to meet another day. Sometimes, distance can help hearts grow fonder.

Taurus

Spend time with family today, Taurus, they can make your home feel warmer and cozier. You’ll probably spend a lot of time fixing it up in order to receive sincere compliments. The only thing missing will be your partner, they may not be able to be a part of your endeavor due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control. Enjoy the time and ask them to gather again when your partner is present- if possible.

Gemini

A long but necessary phone call from a close friend or love partner could come when you are at work today. Matters of immediate concern need your attention. You might feel uneasy settling personal matters during office hours, and could disappoint a few, but remember this is more important than anything else. Other things won’t have any long-term negative effects, so do what feels prior. You’ll feel a lot better.

Cancer

You are highly gifted, Cancer, and today you are likely to discover one of your hidden talents. This could feel thrilling, but it might take some time to get used to it. At first, you might not get things certain and think you are probably not meant for it. However, eventually, you will learn to get hold of this new skill and even fall in love with it. Give yourself some time.

Leo

What is that glow on your face, Leo? you look especially attractive today. Your ethereal, mystical look may attract the attention of strangers today. However, too much attention could have you feel uneasy, and love partner could get jealous. Relax and enjoy it anyway. Needless to say, this is a great day to shop online for clothes!

Virgo

Today could be especially weird, Virgo. You might even feel spooky with phone calls sounding static and false calls taking your time all day long. Don’t panic, this could be because you and your gadgets aren’t in sync. It will be a good idea to check the techs with the company. There could be problems with your equipment.

Libra

Re-evaluate your financial goals, Libra. Some of your expectations may be unrealistic, and you might need to look at them in a more practical light. This doesn’t mean they won’t happen, just that they’re apt to take a little longer than you’d like. Think of it as an opportunity to develop patience. Set new budgets and work with them for now!

Scorpio

You are probably attracted to someone from work. If so, then now is the time to go for it. You might be wearing your heart on your sleeve a little too obviously. However, this could make your friend uneasy, and sabotage the results you’re hoping for. The feelings could be mutual, therefore, be patient and let the relationship develop.

Sagittarius

Your desire for writing, music, drawing, painting or other creative activities might be difficult to attend. Great ideas could pop into your head and out just as quickly. The only way to avoid the frustration of missing out on wonderful ideas is to write them down as soon as they come. Making notes can also stimulate further inspiration. Go for it!

Capricorn

Today you could run into an old friend and suddenly see him or her in a different light. A romantic, sensual attraction you never believed possible could suddenly seem overwhelming. Try to gauge if this person feels the same way. If so, plan a date. Don’t write this possibility off because you’ve labeled this person a “friend.”

Aquarius

A current or potential love relationship could hit a snag as you have a clash of wills. If either of you is stubborn, this could turn into an unpleasant power struggle. Try to work out a course of action that creates a win/win situation, so neither of you feels compromised. In this way, the development of your relationship will progress rather than regress.

Pisces

An opportunity may knock on the door, helping your artistic and innovative side flourish. It could involve technologies like film or computer graphics. You may have doubts about your ability to take this on, but that’s only your insecurity. Don’t be rigid, and have a little confidence. Think about it, if it seems workable then go for it.