Horoscope for October 5, 2022: Libra, Scorpio Check Your Predictions

Aries

You have not been feeling yourself for the last few days, Aries. However, today you will get back on track, in fact you will be feeling mentally and physically stronger and more focused. The time is right for discussing new ideas and future projects, either personal or professional, and come up with plans to execute them. Your career is often on your mind, today is the day to sit back and think a lot about it.

Taurus

If you are close to someone you like to share your thoughts and future plans with, then spend some time with them today. You are likely to feel more closer to them in a long time you are about to feel comfortable. Sharing your thoughts with them could open up new possibilities or bring you innovative ideas in all sectors– from artistic to business to philosophical matters. You both might even end up partnering up for a new project.

Gemini

A sibling or relative may reach out to you with an intense situation. Perhaps this is a good chance to patch up an old quarrel with this person, and try not to start another one. Emotions are running high now, Gemini, and it is very easy for you to set someone off. You could be tempted to go out and do a little shopping, but be careful- Traffic could be bad.

Cancer

Take a short trip to your neighbourhood, or visit your neighbours or your community. These interactions could bring some interesting information your way, Cancer. It gets you thinking about ways to improve your socioeconomic status and probably your professional standing. You might even find yourself involved in spiritual and philosophical subjects. However, all the information will be valuable. So, trust your intuition and follow your heart.

Leo

Love is in the air, Leo, especially for singles. Perhaps you are meeting someone new, or growing new feelings for someone you already know. This period is creating a desire for your souls to bond. The cosmic energies are bringing you both closer together, and you may experience a closer sense of intimacy. You two might spend time with mutual friends today, if possible, enjoying yourselves, but at the same time anxious to be alone. Enjoy!

Virgo

You have a lot going on in your mind, Virgo. Some are spiritual and many are intellectual matters. A lot of ideas are about to come your way. Although until now you have not been very focused, your mind should be clear enough by now to write down your thoughts and read the works of others in order to gain more insight. A short trip to your town could also arise.

Libra

Your mind has been quite clouded over the past few days. However, today, the fog should clear making you more focused. Your finances might need some attention, try to be cautious regarding your expenditures. You are in the right place to do so. Once practical matters are settled, however, this is a great day for spiritual studies or meditation. Creative projects can also benefit from your increased concentration.

Scorpio

Remain calm-tension free today. It should be well understood that in the hour of grief, your accumulated wealth will only help you tackle the situation. Hence, start saving from today and avoid excessive spending. Organize your day carefully- Talk to people you can trust to seek their help. Good day for businessmen. A sudden trip undertaken for business purpose will yield positive results.

Sagittarius

Work life could be hard today. Probably a co-worker is on leave, and this could increase the amount of work that you have to do. You could get disheartened by it, especially if you aren’t familiar with the work. Calm down, try breaking things down and do one thing at a time. A distant family member you haven’t heard from for a while could try to reach out to you, this will cheer you up and end the day with a happy note.

Capricorn

Warm and sensitive by nature, Capricorn, today you could feel especially sensual. Sex and romance are likely to be on your mind. Romantic novels and movies may seem especially appealing now, as could cozy beds and warm baths. Plan a romantic evening with the special person in your life, if possible. Perhaps a special candlelit dinner at home.

Aquarius

Participating in sports and other outdoor activities will help you gather your lost energy. Bank dealing need to be handled very carefully. Friends will come to your aid if needed. Your lover may get hurt about something you had said. Before they get angry with you, realize your mistake and make up with them. Today if you are polite and helpful you would get highly positive response from your partners.

Pisces

An unexpected package could arrive, possibly shipped from far away. The circumstances could be rather strange. Friends or family member that haven’t heard from in a long time, could call or text you out of the blue, and you could an hour or more catching up. This can be very gratifying, Pisces, but don’t wear yourself out. You’ll have a good time no matter what you talk about.