Find your Chinese Zodiac Animal according to your birth year

If you are an avid Internet user, you might have come across ‘sheng xiao,’ popularly known as the Chinese zodiac system. However, unlike the usual zodiac wheel, this system is formed by a circle of 12 animals that measure the cycles of time. Whether it is Signs or animals, these are determined by the lunar year in which a person is born.

According to the legend, a god once beckoned all animals to bid him farewell before his departure from Earth. However, only 12 of them- rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig- showed up. Each of them was then given a place of honour in a year based on the order of arrival.

Different people born under each zodiac animal are believed to have different personalities that represent their creatures of the year. Sometimes, in China, people consult with their zodiac signs to test their compatibility with their significant other before getting married.

Check your zodiac animal by referring to the year you were born. Check out the real animal in your heart and the personalities they represent:

Rat (1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 2008):

People born in the year of the rat are intelligent, adaptable, quick-witted, charming, artistic, and sociable. They partner well with the natives of Dragon and Monkey.

Ox (1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009):

Ox-born are usually very loyal, reliable, thorough, strong, reasonable, steady, and determined. They are the most compatible with people born in Snake year and Rooster year.

Tiger (1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010):

The common characteristics of the natives of Tiger are enthusiasm, courage, ambition, leadership, confidence, and charisma. They pair well with people born in Horse or Dog years.

Rabbit (1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011):

Alike the quick and cute rabbit, people born in the aforementioned year are trustworthy, empathic, modest, diplomatic, sincere, sociable, and caretakers. Their love life sits well with people born under Sheep and Boar.

Dragon (1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012):

Dragon-born people’s personalities can be defined as lucky, flexible, eccentric, imaginative, artistic, spiritual, and charismatic. They are the most compatible with the natives of Rat and Monkey.

Snake (1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013):

If you are born in any of the snake years, you are philosophical, organized, intelligent, intuitive, elegant, attentive, and decisive. Partner up with a Rooster or Ox born to lead a healthy relationship.

Horse (1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014):

Adaptable, loyal, courageous, ambitious, intelligent, adventurous, and strong are some of your inbuilt qualities, Horse-borns. And you are most compatible with a Dog or Tiger born.

Sheep (1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015):

People born in the Sheep year are very crafty and tasteful. They are warm, elegant, charming, intuitive, sensitive, and calm. Their personality sits well with the characteristics of a Boar or Rabbit-born.

Monkey (1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016):

If you are born in the above-mentioned years, then your zodiac animal is Monkey. This shapes your personality as quick-witted, charming, lucky, adaptable, bright, versatile, lively, and smart. Having similar qualities to Dragon and Rat, these are the two zodiac animals that match perfectly with your compatibility algorithm.

Rooster (1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017):

Characteristics of a Roostern born are honest, energetic, intelligent, flamboyant, flexible, diverse, and confident. They are no doubt the most compatible with Snake and Ox.

Dog (1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018):

Coming to the second to last animal in the wheel, the Dog, people born in any of these years are loyal, sociable, courageous, diligent, steady, lively, adaptable, and smart. Which is closer to that of Tiger and Horse born, making them compatible with you.

Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019):

The last in the wheel is Pig, a cute and chubby animal with the most grounded personality. They can be defined as honourable, philanthropic, determined, optimistic, sincere, and sociable. Sheep and Rabbit are the most compatible with you.