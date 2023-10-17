US man receives 1.4 million dollar fine for over speeding; Here’s what happened next

Washington D.C.: A man in the United States was left bewildered after being slapped with a staggering $1.4 million speeding fine for driving 35mph over the limit. Connor Cato was driving home on September 2 when Georgia state police apprehended him traveling at 90mph in a 55mph zone. Anticipating a hefty fine, he was taken aback when presented with the seven-figure charge.

Mr. Cato contacted the court, suspecting a typo in the astronomical fine. However, he was informed by city staff that the amount was a “placeholder” generated by computer software. “‘$1.4 million,’ the lady told me on the phone. I said, ‘This might be a typo,’ and she said, ‘No sir, you either pay the amount on the ticket or you come to court on December 21 at 1.30 pm,'” Mr. Cato recounted.

A spokesperson for Savannah’s city government clarified that Mr. Cato is not required to pay the eye-watering penalty. The colossal fine was a result of an automated e-citation used by the local Recorder’s Court for “super speeders,” individuals caught driving more than 35 miles over the speed limit.

The actual penalty is typically up to $1,000, city officials affirmed. A judge will determine the appropriate fine during the mandatory court appearance scheduled for December.

“We do not issue that placeholder as a threat to scare anybody into court, even if this person heard differently from somebody in our organization,” said Joshua Peacock, a spokesman for Savannah’s city government.