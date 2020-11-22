Washington: At least one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a party in Phoenix city, capital of the US state of Arizona.

Officers were called to an empty building near 35th Avenue and Earll Drive at around 5.30 a.m. on Saturday, Xinhua news agency quoted Phoenix police spokeswoman Sgt. Ann Justus as saying to the media.

Responding officers found a woman inside with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Four other people with gunshot wounds showed up to local hospitals at around the same time, The Arizona Republic reported, adding that the victims range in age from about 17 to late 20s.

Phoenix police said it appears the shooting happened during an illegal party inside the empty building, and those people did not have permission to be there, according to the newspaper.

The incident is still under investigation.