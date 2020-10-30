Tsunami after 6.6 Earthquake Hits Greece, Turkey

Athens: A powerful earthquake hit Greece and Turkey on Friday. Huge edifices were seen collapsed as an effect of the earthquake in the Turkish city Izmir. Thick white plumes smoke rose from various parts of the city where buildings had collapsed.

Greek public television said the quake also caused a mini-tsunami on the eastern Aegean Sea island of Samos, damaging buildings.

The Turkish government’s disaster agency reported 6.6 magnitude for the quake.