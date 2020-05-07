Trump vetoes resolution to limit war power against Iran

Washington: US President Donald Trump vetoed a resolution aimed at limiting the president’s power to use military forces against Iran.

“This was a very insulting resolution, introduced by Democrats as part of a strategy to win an election on Nov. 3 by dividing the Republican Party,” Trump said in a statement regarding the veto on Wednesday, adding that “the few Republicans who voted for it played right into their hands,” Xinhua news agency reported.

Trump noted that the resolution would have harmed the president’s ability to protect the United States, its allies, and partners.

“Congress should not have passed this resolution,” he added.

US media reported later in the day that the Senate on Thursday would attempt to override Trump’s veto, but it is expected to fall short of the two-thirds’ support needed.

“I urge my colleagues to join me in voting to override his veto-Congress must vote before sending our troops into harm’s way,” tweeted by Virginian Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, who led the legislative effort.

The House approved the resolution in a largely party-line vote of 227 against 186 in March, and the Republican-controlled Senate passed the resolution in February.

The veto came as the tension between the United States and Iran is still lingering. Trump said last month that he had instructed the US Navy to destroy any Iranian gunboats if they harass US ships at sea. Iranian officials downplayed US threats and vowed to respond if the security of Iranian territory is at stake.