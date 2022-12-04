Three policemen were killed in a terrorist attack in Pakistan

Islamabad: Three policemen were killed in a terrorist attack in Nowshera district of Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, rescue workers said.

According to report, a police van was attacked by militants on Saturday in Akora Khattak area of the district where they gunned down the three policemen.

The victims were immediately shifted to the hospital where they were received dead, rescue workers told the local media, adding that the deceased also included a head constable and a driver, Xinhua news agency reported.

Reportedly, there has been a significant surge recently in terrorist attacks in parts of Pakistan, especially in KP province after the banned militant outfit Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan called off a ceasefire with the government earlier this week.