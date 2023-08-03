Thailand: Woman jailed for 1,41,708 years, longest ever prison sentence

Thailand: In an astonishing incident that has come up recently, a woman seems to have created history. This after she was sentenced to over 1 lakh years of imprisonment. The woman has been identified as Chamoy Thipyaso.

The Thai woman was jailed for 1,41,708 years after being accused of fooling several people through a chit-fund racket. Reportedly, she ran a chit fund racket under the name of ‘Mae Chamoy Fund.’ This scheme was designed to look like an oil share and promised higher returns to people who placed money in it.

From what has been found out, the woman cleverly duped about 16,000 people from all over the world and made around 300 million dollars.

Chamoy Thipyaso previously worked for the Petrol Authority of Thailand, an oil corporation owned by Government. She allegedly used her ties in the Royal Thai Air force to make her scheme-scam appear authentic.

Some of the members of Thailand’s Royal family and other military elites were also fooled into investing in her scheme. She had offered similar chit fund to several people in Kerela. She had promised them that her scheme would help them improve their financial conditions.

It was found out during 1980s that she had stolen millions of dollars from people across the world. Following the revelation, the Thai woman was jailed for 1,41,708 years, making it the longest sentence ever made to anyone.

However, Chamoy just served eight years in prison. This was because the law in Thailand at that time allowed fraud convicts to serve a maximum period of 20 years in jail.