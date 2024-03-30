Taliban says women will be stoned to death in public for adultery

Kabul: The Taliban’s Supreme Leader has vowed to start stoning women to death in public for adultery. According to the report, Taliban’s Supreme Leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada made the announcement via voice message which was aired on state TV.

In his announcement, Akhundzada said that the international community had been advocating for women’s rights which were against the Taliban’s interpretation of Islamic Sharia.

“You say it’s a violation of women’s rights when we stone them to death. But we will soon implement the punishment for adultery. We will flog women in public. We will stone them to death in public,” The Telegraph quoted him as saying.

“The Taliban’s work did not end with the takeover of Kabul, it has only just begun,” Akhundzada added.

Afghanistan’s women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment and public spaces. The Taliban authorities banned girls from attending secondary school.

(With inputs from agencies)

