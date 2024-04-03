Earthquake of 7.4 magnitude jolts Taiwan, 1 dead and over 50 injured

Taiwan: In the latest update, one person has died while over 50 people have been reported injured in the earthquake that hit Taiwan. A massive earthquake of 7.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit the country during the early hours of Wednesday (local time). Tsunami alerts were issued in Taiwan as well as in parts of Japan.

The National Centre of Seismology took to their official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to inform about the earthquake. Reportedly, the quake originated at Latitude: 23.98 and Longitude: 121.60.

According to the USGS (United States Geological Survey), they epicenter of the earthquake was 18 kilometers towards the south of Hualien City of Taiwan. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Agency of Japan mentioned the magnitude of the earthquake as 7.5.

Remote Japanese Islands were expected to witness tsunami waves up to 10 feet high immediately after the earthquake. Multiple buildings in the earthquake-struck region were plummeted. Rail services were temporarily suspended in the country as well. The first floor of five-storey building collapsed partially, and the building was left tilted at a 45-degree angle.

No immediate casualties or injuries were reported.

It is noteworthy mentioning that this was the strongest earthquake to hit Taiwan in the last 25 years. Back in the year 1999, an earthquake of 7.2 magnitude on the Richter scale had hit the country. Due to which, over 2,500 people lost their lives while over 1,300 injuries were reported.