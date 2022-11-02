South Korea fires 3 air-to-ground missiles in response to North Korea’s launches

Seoul: South Korea on Wednesday fired three air-to-ground missiles in response to missiles launched by North Korea.

South Korea’s military said North Korea launched more than 10 missiles of various kinds off its eastern and western coasts.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said one of the missiles landed in the international waters 26 km south of the Koreas’ eastern sea border and 167 km northwest of South Korea’s Ulleung island. Subsequently, South Korea military issued an air raid alert on the island.

“The North Korean missile launch is very unusual and unacceptable as it fell close to South Korean territorial waters” south of the maritime border, said Kang Shin-chul, Director of Operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Earlier today, the North Korea launched atleast three short-range ballistic missile into the East sea one of which flew across its de facto maritime border with South Korea for the first time since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, according to the military in Seoul.