Russian army attacks Ukrainian city of Kupiansk

The Russian army bombarded the town of Kupiansk in Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast on the intervening night of January 26 to 27.

Kiev: The Russian army bombarded the town of Kupiansk in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast on the intervening night of January 26 to 27, and firefighters extinguished four fires caused by the attack, State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Saturday.

Four fires broke out as a result in two residential buildings and two garages, over a total area of about 100 square metre. The State Emergency Service employed four fire appliances and 15 firefighters to extinguish the fires, European Pravda reported.

A private residential building in the village of Synelnykove also caught fire as a result of the night attack.

However, no casualties were reported.

