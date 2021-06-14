PM Modi Congratulates New Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Naftali Bennett for taking oath as the 13th prime minister of Israel.

“Excellency @naftalibennett congratulations on becoming the Prime Minister of Israel. As we celebrate 30 years of the upgradation of diplomatic relations next year, I look forward to meeting you and deepening the strategic partnership between our two countries. @IsraeliPM,” tweeted Modi.

It is to be noted that Benjamin Netanyahu lost his 12-year-old rule as Knesset approved Naftali Bennett as Israel’s new Prime Minister.

PM Naftali served as minister of Diaspora Affairs from 2013 to 2019, as minister of education from 2015 to 2019 and as minister of Defense from 2019 to 2020. He has led the New Right party since 2018, having previously led The Jewish Home party between 2012 and 2018.

 

