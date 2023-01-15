Plane with 72 people onboard crashes in Nepal Airport, 30 dead

At least 30 people died when a passenger plane crashed in Pokhara region of Nepal's Kaski district on Sunday.

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Kathmandu: At least 30 people died when a passenger plane crashed in Pokhara region of Nepal’s Kaski district on Sunday.

Chief District Officer Tek Bahadur K.C. confirmed that bodies of 30 passengers have been recovered so far.

The 72 seater passenger aircraft, reportedly crashed on the runway at Pokhara airport in Nepal while landing.

“Chances of finding people alive are less, Sudarshan Bartaula spokesperson of Yeti Airlines said, adding that “we are pulling out the bodies.”

A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines, said.

The ill-fated aircraft was proceeding towards Pokhara from Kathmandu.

Images and videos posted on social media platforms showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site.

More Details awaited.

(Inputs from IANS)

