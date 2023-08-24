Pakistan Court grants police permission to arrest Ex-PM Imran Khan in May 9 Riot Case

Lahore: A Pakistani court has authorized the police to arrest and investigate former Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with the May 9 vandalism incident at Lahore’s Jinnah House. This development comes as another setback for Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Attock District Jail following his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case earlier this month.

The Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore issued the order for Khan’s arrest and investigation based on a petition filed by the Lahore police investigation chief. The incident under scrutiny involves the vandalism of Jinnah House, also known as Corps Commander’s House, where Khan is alleged to have had a role.

The Lahore police will dispatch an investigation team to Attock Jail, where Imran Khan is detained, to carry out the inquiry. The team is expected to furnish its findings to the court as per police sources.

Although Khan’s arrest in the arson case has been temporarily postponed, the decision signifies a significant step in the ongoing legal proceedings.

The events leading to this situation trace back to Khan’s arrest on May 9 by paramilitary Rangers on corruption charges. The arrest triggered widespread anti-government protests across Pakistan, resulting in considerable damage to government buildings and military installations, including Lahore’s Corps Commander’s House and the military headquarters in Rawalpindi.

During the riots, more than 100 vehicles belonging to police and security agencies were set ablaze. Subsequent to the violent protests, over 10,000 members of Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), were apprehended nationwide, with a substantial number being detained in Punjab province.