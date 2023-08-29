Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Multiple cyclones in West Pacific Ocean, informs Jason Nicholls

Multiple cyclones in the West Pacific Ocean may hit various parts of the world, informed Jason Nicholls on his official X handle.

Multiple cyclones in the West Pacific Ocean may hit various parts of the world, informed Jason Nicholls and employee at Accu Weather International.

According to reliable reports, multiple cyclones in the West Pacific Ocean is being formed said reports.

Multiple cyclones in the West Pacific will be experienced all over the world with Typhoon Saola E of Luzon, informed the Lead International Forecaster, Senior Meteorologist, International forecasting manager of Accu Weather International.

Tsunami Haikui in Philippine Sea and Tsunami Damrey in east of Japan, informed the Lead International Forecaster, Jason Nicholls.

It is worth mentioning that, the Saola will impact Taiwan and South East China later this week. However, the track of Tsunami Haikui unclear. Further details awaited in this mater.

CHECK the official information here: 

