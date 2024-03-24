Moscow Terrorist Attack: Suspect’s interrogation aired on TV as Putin pledges tit for tat

Moscow: The local television in Russia aired the footage of the detention and interrogation of four men suspected to have carried out the deadly terror attack at the Crocus City Hall, a shopping hall and a concert venue in Moscow on March 23.

According to reports, the suspects were arrested on Saturday along with seven other people in connection to the attack.

Meanwhile, the Islamic State terrorist group has unveiled a photo and bodycam footage supposedly of the attack. The image and footage was claimed by the Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K).

It is worth mentioning here that Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday pledged to punish the perpetrators of the dastardly attack that killed 143 people and injured several others in a concert hall near Moscow.

Notably, 143 people lost their lives in a shooting at a concert hall in Moscow on Friday. Nearly hundred people were injured in the incident.

According to reports, a group of armed men opened fire at the Crocus City concert hall in Western Moscow. Reportedly, terrorists threw explosives, which triggered a massive fire at the concert hall. The assailants stormed the venue with guns and ammunitions. Videos of the fire surfaced online shows black smoke rising over the building.

Further it is noteworthy mentioning that, Islamic terror group ISIS has claimed the responsibility for the shooting at concert hall in Moscow. Hours after the attack, they published a statement via the ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq on Telegram.

Reports from reliable media sources stated the roof of the hall has collapsed partially after the attack.