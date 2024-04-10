Man sues 50 women for calling him a ‘bad date’ in California

A man in California has sued at least 50 women for calling him a “bad date” on a social media page dedicated to dating experiences. As per reports given by the New York Post, the man identified as Stewart Lucus Murrey, has filed lawsuit seeking 2.6 million USD from the women who, according to him, shared negative reviews about him.

It is worth mentioning here that, the social media group, “Are We Dating The Same Guy,” serves as a platform where women share advice and warnings about potentially harmful or untrustworthy men they have encountered while dating.

In the group, the women claimed that the man was using the legal action to intimidate them, and that they have asked the courts to slap him down.

While speaking about the lawsuit to the Times of London, one of the woman said, “My heart started pounding, as I thought, this man knows where I live.” She further mentioned that the first time she saw the man when he came to her house to the drop the legal notice.

However, Stewart Lucus Murrey claimed that the women he charged posted false things about him on the platform, and that ruined his dating life and damaged his reputation.

As the case proceed, on Monday, a judge in Los Angeles civil court stated that one of the women, identified as Vanessa Valdez, did nothing wrong by sharing her thoughts about Stewart on the group. On the defendant’s side, the lawyer stated that most of the women Stewart is suing had not even met him in person.

This is not the first time when such a thing happened. Earlier, a man from Chicago also filed a lawsuit against members of the same group in his city, alleging defamation.