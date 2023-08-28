Libyan Foreign Minister suspended after meeting Israeli Counterpart, Sparks controversy

Tripoli: In a move that has triggered widespread reactions and protests across Arab states, Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has suspended his Foreign Minister, Najla al-Mangoush, following her historic meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

The meeting, which marked a significant departure from Libya’s stance of not recognizing Israel, has stirred controversy and discontent among Arab nations. The event underscores Israel’s ongoing efforts to establish diplomatic ties with Arab and Muslim-majority countries that have traditionally refrained from acknowledging its existence.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen described the meeting as a pivotal first step towards fostering relations between Israel and Libya. Israel’s diplomatic pursuits have aimed to forge connections with nations that have not formally recognized its sovereignty.

The meeting’s aftermath has seen a multitude of responses. Libya’s presidential council, representing the country’s three provinces, condemned the normalization of relations with Israel, deeming it illegal. Meanwhile, protests have erupted across Arab states, reflecting the deep-seated emotions and historical sensitivities surrounding Israel’s status in the region.

Within Libya’s political sphere, the Speaker’s Office in Parliament accused Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush of committing an act of grand treason. As a result, Prime Minister Dbeibah has initiated an investigation into the matter.