Joe Biden sworn-in as President of the United States

New York: Joe Biden was sworn-in as President in a historic ceremony to take the leadership of a nation ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic and riven by deep political hostility.

Biden declared after being swearing in, “Democracy has prevailed.”

Biden swore on a hefty family bible that his wife Jill Biden held. Chief Justice John Roberts gave him the oath of office.

Donald Trump, who boycotted the ceremony, had already left Washington for his new home in Florida.

Two weeks after a mob of Trump supporters had attacked the Capitol, they stood on its west frontage to be sworn-in.

The 25,000 National Guard called in to protect them ceremony outnumbered the guests. Unlike in the past, people were kept away because of the Covid-19 crisis and security considerations.