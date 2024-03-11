Japan’s wrestling star, Yutaka Yoshie, passes away at 50 after collapsing in dressing room post match

A wrestling star of Japan, Yutaka Yoshie, died after collapsing in his dressing room after the match. He was 50 years old.

According to Metro, after a match for All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW), Yutaka Yoshie collapsed in his dressing room. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. The wrestling body said in a statement that Yoshie’s condition suddenly deteriorated after he and his tag team partner Ryo Inoue lost to Hokuto Omori as part of the company’s Dream Power Series event in Gunma.

However, no cause of death has been released by the officials. APJW in a statement said, “Yutaka Yoshie, who was participating in the Takasaki tournament held today, passed away on March 10, 2024.”

“After Yutaka Yoshie returned to the waiting room after the match, his condition suddenly deteriorated and he was rushed to a hospital in Takasaki City, but he never returned home,” the statement further read.

After the news of his demise came to the fore, Social media users and his fans expressed grief. Wrestling franchise Major League Wrestling wrote, “MLW is saddened to learn of the passing of Yutaka Yoshie. Rest in peace.”

According to reports, the Japanese wrestler started his career 30 years ago with a background in judo.

Also Read: SpaceX Aces Double Launch Of 46 Starlink Satellites Under 6 Hours