Iran bans women from featuring in ads after outrage over ‘sexy’ Magnum commercial

Iran’s Ministry of Culture has banned women from featuring in ads to protect Islamic values. The decision came after “sexy” Magnum ice cream commercial featured a woman in a loose-fitting hijab.

Iranian clerics got furious over the ad and urged officials to sue the local ice cream manufacturer Domino. According to the officials the advertisement went “against public decency” and has insulted “women’s values.”

Reportedly, Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance penned a letter to the country’s art and cinema schools saying that women are no longer allowed to feature in advertisements as per “hijab and chastity rules.”

Based on Iran’s rules and regulations concerning ads, the ban is to prohibit the “instrumental use” of women, children and men.

Meanwhile, several women have been protesting in Iran against the Islamic Republic’s enforcement of wearing hijab in public under the Islamic revolution of 1979.