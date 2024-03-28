Illinois stabbing attack: Four killed and seven wounded, details here

Illinois: Atleast four people were killed and seven sustained injuries after a man allegedly stabbed multiple victims on Wednesday across multiple locations in a northern Illinois community.

The police identified those victims as a 15-year-old girl, a 63-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man and a 22-year-old man and their names has not been released.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said, that a 22-year-old man is in police custody and is being questioned.

She said the Rockford Police received a medical call at 1:14 p.m. followed by additional calls for police and paramedics.

“We don’t believe there’s any other suspects that are on the run or at large at this particular time,” Redd said. “Right now, we don’t have a clear motive as to what caused this individual to commit such a heinous crime.”

Not all of the victims found at multiple addresses in the city had stab wounds and none were shot, according to Redd. as reported by Agence France (AP).