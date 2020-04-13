coronavirus Update
Global COVID-19 death toll reaches 114,245, total case 1,850,527

By IANS
Washington: The global coronavirus death toll increased to 114,245 on Monday morning, while the overall number of confirmed cases stood at 1,850,527, according to data compiled by the Washington-based Johns Hopkins University.

Although the pandmic originated in China last December, the US now accounts for highest number of cases and deaths in the world at 557,571 and 22,108, respectively, revealed the data by the university’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).

In terms of cases, Spain has the second highest number of infections at 166,831, followed by Italy (156,363), France (133,670) and Germany (127,854).

With 19,899 fatalities, Italy has the second highest number of COVID-19 deaths after the US, according to the data.

The other countries with the death toll over the 10,000 mark are Spain (17,209), France (14,393) and the UK (10,612).

China now only accounts for 83,135 confirmed cases with 3,343 deaths.

 

