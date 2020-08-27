Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 24 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 824,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 24,085,646 and the fatalities rose to 824,368, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 5,821,195 and 179,708 respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,717,156 infections and 117,665 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,234,474), and is followed by Russia (968,297), South Africa (615,701), Peru (607,382), Mexico (573,888), Colombia (562,113), Spain (419,849), Chile (402,365), Argentina (370,188), Iran (365,606), the UK (330,934), Saudi Arabia (310,836), Bangladesh (302,147), Pakistan (294,193), France (291,374), Italy (262,540), Turkey (262,507), Germany (239,010), Iraq (215,784), Philippines (202,361), Indonesia (160,165), Canada (128,380), Qatar (117,742), Ukraine (112,650), Bolivia (110,999), Ecuador (110,549), Israel (108,403) and Kazakhstan (105,075), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (62,076), India (59,449), UK (41,552), Italy (35,458), France (30,549), Spain (28,971), Peru (28,001), Iran (21,020), Colombia (17,889), Russia (16,638), South Africa (13,502) and Chile (10,916).